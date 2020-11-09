Lowe’s is hiring 20,000 employees for the holiday season

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Lowe’s will be hiring an additional 20,000 associates for its U.S. stores and regional distribution centers, becoming the latest mega-retailer to announce a hiring spree amid an unprecedented holiday season.

In addition to hiring seasonal workers, Lowe’s is also filling permanent, full-time and part-time roles at its stores and adding 2,500 team members at regional distribution centers across the country. Lowe’s also announced that it will be distributing discretionary bonuses from a $100 million pool as a way to thank front-line hourly associates for working amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Those interested in applying for jobs at Lowe’s can visit careers.lowes.com or text “JOBS” to LOWES (56937) to learn more about available opportunities in your area.

Lowe’s did not release information about starting pay for its seasonal positions, but did say that hourly associates at its U.S. stores, distribution centers and call centers will receive bonuses on Nov. 13 that amount to $300 for full-time, hourly employees and $150 for part-time and seasonal associates. This is their sixth pandemic-related bonus.

“As the holiday season approaches, we’re especially grateful for our front-line associates who continue to maintain the highest level of customer service, and this bonus is our way of saying thank you and providing a little extra financial support for their families during this time,” said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO, in a news release.

Other employee benefits include a 10% employee discount, health and wellness benefits, tuition reimbursement, paid volunteer time, a 401k and discounted stock purchase plans. Hourly associates are also eligible for quarterly “Winning Together” profit-sharing bonuses.

Several retailers geared up for the holiday season earlier this fall, announcing their hiring plans weeks ago. Walmart announced it would be hiring 20,000 seasonal associates for its e-commerce fulfillment centers, with starting pay between $15.75 and $23.75 per hour and based on location, position and schedule.

Target anticipates its seasonal hiring will be on par with 2019, when the retailer brought on 130,000 additional employees. Starting wages for Target employees is $15 an hour.

Best Buy also announced it was hiring seasonal employees beginning at $15 an hour. The retailer posted more than 2,500 positions on its online job board.

