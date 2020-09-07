Wisconsin farmer plants over 2 million sunflowers to help brighten dark year

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BRISTOL, Wis. – Kenosha County may be the latest site of unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, but the Wisconsin community is also home to a beautiful farm, where visitors can escape the chaos of 2020.

Thompson Strawberry Farm in Bristol planted more than 2 million sunflowers across more than 22 acres with the hopes of bringing some sunshine to a dark year.

Scott Thompson told CNN that his family has been farming in the county for over 70 years and this is the first time they’ve filled their fields with the vibrant sunflowers.

Thompson says his family was looking for something that people could enjoy together at a safe distance during the COVID-19 pandemic. With over 15 fields of flowers, he says the farm allows for enough social distancing to stay safe.

The farm encourages guests to bring a blanket for a picnic and make an afternoon of their visit.

For those interested in taking home sunflowers, the farm charges $25 per car. With that, you get a dozen pick-your-own sunflowers or zinnias. If you want more flowers, then it’s $1 for each extra flower or $10 for an extra dozen.

Soon, the farm, located about 10 miles from Kenosha, will start offering pick-your-own raspberries at $14 per quart and pumpkins, where prices vary by vehicle.

Thompson says the sunflowers have been such a great addition that the family plans to keep them around, even after the pandemic is over.

