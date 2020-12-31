Video: Singing Amazon deliveryman spreads holiday joy in Florida

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A woman in Florida received a little holiday cheer courtesy of an Amazon delivery driver who sang a sweet tune.

Melody Yeyeo, who lives in Palm Beach County, said she ordered a package and put on the Amazon delivery instructions to “feel free to sing your favorite song.”

She said she did it as a way to hopefully help break up the routine for the delivery driver and “entice joy for a moment.”

Lo and behold, the deliveryman obliged her request and the moment was caught on her Ring doorbell camera.

Video shows the Amazon deliveryman belting out the 1967 hit single “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell.

“Whoever you are, thank you for the awesome vocals and, for most of all, delivering joy with my package! You’re all appreciated!” Yeyeo said.

It’s unclear who the deliveryman is, but with those vocals, he might be appearing soon on an upcoming episode of “The Voice.”

This story was originally published by Scott Sutton at WPTV.