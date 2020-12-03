Delta to become first U.S. airline to launch international COVID-19 contact tracing program

FILE – A Delta Airlines flight from Detroit makes its landing approach onto Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Glen Burnie, Md. On Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, the airline carrier announced that they were launching contact tracing for travelers arriving in the United States. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Delta is partnering with the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to become the first airline to launch a contact tracing initiative for international travelers arriving in the United States.

Beginning Dec. 15, the Atlanta-based carrier will ask all customers to voluntarily provide their contact information for “contact tracing and public health follow-up efforts.”

“This will give the CDC access to the data in moments, dramatically decreasing the time it takes to notify affected customers via local health departments,” Delta said in a press release.

Each passenger will need to provide their full name, both a physical and email address, as well as two phone numbers.

Once a passenger fills out the form, Delta will securely forward the information to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, who will pass it along to the CDC.

However, this program will not pertain to the carrier’s quarantine-free flight trial to Italy, which Delta announced last week.

Through a partnership with the Aeroporti de Roma and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Delta will have a first-of-its-kind trans-Atlantic COVID-19 testing program.

Delta said that participating consumers eligible to travel would be granted an exemption from quarantine restrictions on arrival into Italy.