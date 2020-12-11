Toddler bringing smiles to millions as TikTok star

PAPILLION, Neb. — What started out as pandemic boredom has put a major social media spotlight on a Nebraska toddler.

Wren Eleanor has found a way to make millions of people smile on TikTok

Nearly 4 million people are following the the little girl who is just 1 and a half years old.

Her mother, Jacquelyn Paul, says the reality has not quite kicked in.

“We get a lot of messages and comments telling us how much happiness she brings to their life,” Paul said. “There are people that are parents and their children have grown up and so they love getting to watch Wren because it brings back really good memories of when their kids were younger.”

Paul says she started the account as a way to save memories. Since the pair started garnering more followers, Paul says it’s turned into a way to possibly save money.

“We’ll do like ‘Wren tries different foods’ and so when the company reaches out to us and wants her to try foods, it’s really nice because we already make videos like that, we just record her, it’s easy.”

One of Wren’s more popular videos is of her trying Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and her reaction received roughly 30 million views.

If you have a TikTok, you can follow her at @wren.eleanor.

This story was originally published by Kent Luetzen at KMTV.