See what your state ranked as the most popular Valentine’s Day candy

FILE – In this Jan. 14, 2009 file photo, colored “Sweethearts” candy is held in bulk prior to packaging at the New England Confectionery Company in Revere, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Want to know what your state’s most popular Valentine’s Day candy is?

Well, the people over at CandyStore built an interactive map that shows what candies people love in each state – and some of the answers might surprise you!

People in 19 states, including New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Ohio, love heart-shaped boxes of chocolates, which were the most well-liked candy to be received on Valentine’s Day.

M&Ms are popular in Arizona, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, and Oregon.

In Alabama, they prefer candy necklaces over the traditional holiday candy, while chocolate roses are a favorite in Kentucky and Wyoming.

Maine, Nebraska, and Rhode Island are fans of chocolate hearts.

Hershey’s kisses were ranked first in Utah, Texas, South Dakota, and Delaware.

Conversation hearts are a fan-favorite in 14 states.

According to CandyStore, the results were based on sales data from the company’s online store and industry partners.