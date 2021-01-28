Ohio garbage truck driver adopts puppy he found abandoned in backpack along his route

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Aaron Kinsel, a sanitation driver for waste management company Rumpke, was on a Wednesday morning route when he made a distressing discovery — a discarded backpack was moving along a Colerain Township road.

That’s when Kinsel got out of his truck to investigate, according to a release from Rumpke.

Inside the backpack, Kinsel found a 10-week-old puppy abandoned in the cold, suffering from a broken leg.

Rumpke’s safety team took the female Boxer-mix to a local veterinarian’s office to treat her leg and dehydration.

Now, Kinsel and his family have adopted the dog, whom they’ve named “Tipper” after the mechanism on garbage trucks used to pick up containers.

“I felt like I was meant to find her,” Kinsel said.

Courtesy: Rumpke Rumpke driver Aaron Kinsel adopted “Tipper,” a 10-week-old puppy he found abandoned inside a backpack along a Colerain Township road.

Rumpke said local authorities have been notified, and the company is cooperating with their investigation.

“For their safety, as well as for the safety of our customers, Rumpke drivers are trained to remain observant,” said Rumpke’s Cincinnati safety manager Kendra Catherman in the release. “We do our best to take care of our communities and always do the right thing. We are very proud of Aaron and delighted to make Tipper an honorary member of our Rumpke team.”

This story was originally published by WCPO in Cincinnati.