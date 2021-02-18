Neighbors help restore gift card collection of person with autism who lost wallet

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — When Jennifer Meguire’s son, Joey, lost his wallet holding his collection of gift cards, she was worried his anxiety would skyrocket.

Joey is on the autism spectrum and Meguire said his gift card collection brings him a sense of comfort.

So, Meguire made a post on Facebook asking for help finding her son’s wallet and collection.

“Maybe people, you know, somebody will be nice and turn it in,” she said.

Instead, people started sending gift cards to restore Joey’s collection.

“I did not expect it to blow up like this,” Meguire said.

People have sent 65 gift cards so far, and the mail brings in more each day. Meguire said Joey doesn’t fully understand what is happening, but as a mom, she knows this is doing some good.

“It’s comforting to know, like, that, people, when they read something like that, you know, it touches them enough to go out of their way,” she said.

If you would like to add to Joey’s collection, you can send an empty or loaded gift card to 9138 Cox Rd., West Chester Ohio, 45069.

This story was originally published by Jasmine Minor at WCPO.