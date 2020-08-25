Navy veteran reunites with Chihuahua mix who he says saved his life

National News

by: Kyle Hicks

Posted: / Updated:
Navy veteran reunites with pet Chihuahua who he says saved his life on houseboat

Rudy Armstrong reunites with pet Chihuahua who reportedly saved his life

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ORIENTAL, N.C. – A Navy veteran says his Chihuahua mix saved his life.

Rudy Armstrong was on his houseboat in Oriental, North Carolina, when he suffered a stroke, according to CarolinaEast Health System.

Luckily, Armstrong’s dog, Bubu, was there and sprang into action.

“He and Bubu have a special bond and when Rudy couldn’t get to his phone to call for help, he looked his little friend in the eyes and said ‘I need help. Go get Kim,’” wrote the hospital in a Facebook post.

Immediately, the hospital says Bubu ran off to get Kim, the area dockmaster, who called 911. They ultimately saved Armstrong’s life, with the help of paramedics and the staff at the hospital.

On Aug. 7, the hospital says it was able to orchestrate a reunion between the veteran and “his best girl.” It was an emotional moment for everyone there.

Armstrong, who has reportedly sailed all over the world and “has stories for days,” said he was very appreciative of the care he received at the hospital.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Celebrating movies with social meaning

The latest on the effort to vaccinate NYC against COVID-19

Senate approves President Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan, headed back to House for final approval

The countdown to spring and a warmer week continues

NJ teachers, staff eligible for COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected

City, leaders take vaccines into Co-Op City megasite

Child hit by fire truck in Staten Island, hospitalized in critical condition: NYPD

G Thing: Nose piercing leads to liver transplant

NYC Safe Walks expands to Chinatown to respond to anti-Asian bigotry