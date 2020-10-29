Mom transforms daughters into stunning characters in lieu of trick-or-treating

Unable to take daughters trick-or-treating, makeup artist transforms girls into stunning characters

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The coronavirus pandemic has thrown a wrench into Halloween plans for many Americans, but parents are still finding ways to celebrates with their kids.

One mother in Minneapolis is using her skills as a hair and makeup artist to give her daughters 31 days of Halloween makeup looks, since they’ve decided not to go trick-or-treating this year.

Each day, Michelle Scrivner is transforming her daughters into celebrities and well-known characters from TV and film.

Scrivner says her family decided to forgo trick-or-treating this year because her husband’s asthma puts him at high-risk of serious illness from the coronavirus.

Still, Scrivner wanted the holiday to be special, so she started dressing her 11-year-old, Lily, and 6-year-old, Ellie, up in elaborate costumes and sharing photos of them on Instagram.

The transformations are impressive and easily recognizable.

Some of the characters include Edward Scissorhands, Miss Frizzle from “The Magic School Bus,” Winifred Sanderson from “Hocus Pocus,” and the Grand High Witch from “The Witches.”

Some real-life celebrity costumers include Lady Gaga, Selena, David Bowie, Gene Simmons, and Marilyn Manson.

Scrivner says her daughters are too young to know who some of the people are, but they still like the makeup.

As for the on Halloween, Scrivner says her family will all dress in costumes that are Day of the Dead-themed.

