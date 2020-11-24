Miller Lite giving away free beer as part of campaign bidding farewell to holiday parties

Miller Lite is giving away free beer as part of a campaign that’s bidding farewell to work holiday parties.

These parties are being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and many say they won’t miss them. In fact, a survey conducted by ENGINE INSIGHTS found that over 50% of full-time office employees say they aren’t sad to see these parties go, and 70% would choose time off from work over a holiday party.

These canceled parties will leave workers with more time on their hands, so Miller Lite says it’s giving away 6-packs to help fill it with more “Miller Time.”

If you’d like to claim your 6-pack of Miller Lite, you can sign up for a rebate here. You’ll be asked to provide your birthdate to enter the website and a phone number for the rebate to be texted to.

Once you’ve been texted the rebate, you can purchase a 6-pack of Miller Lite and scan your receipt to receive money back through PayPal or Venmo.

In some states, you can receive a full rebate, but in others, you’ll get a 50% rebate or it may be prohibited by law in your state. Click here for the full terms and conditions.

In addition to the free beer, Miller Lite also teamed up with artist Alex Prager to memorialize cringy moments from holiday parties with sculptural figures. They’ll be featured in an an art installation on display outdoors at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) and in a virtual experience at LACMA.org.

The outdoor installation, sponsored by Miller Lite, will be open and free to the public at LACMA starting Saturday, November 21 and will run through January 3, 2021. It will be held on the museum’s Smidt Welcome Plaza, following strict distancing and safety protocols.

“With many companies nixing the traditional holiday party, we’re focused on the silver lining – more time with a few real friends, which is what Miller Time is all about,” said Courtney Carter Dugan, director of activation for Miller Lite. “Not having to make awkward small talk or being forced to take photobooth pictures with coworkers is a holiday gift in and of itself.”

