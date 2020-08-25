McDonald’s will start selling spicy chicken nuggets in the US this fall

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The “chicken wars” may be heating up again in the fast-food industry.

McDonald’s announced Tuesday that it will soon be introducing spicy chicken nuggets to its menu, an item popularized by competitor Wendy’s.

McDonald’s says it will start offering both Spicy Chicken McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce in the United States starting on Sept. 16.

“Breaded with a sizzling tempura coating made of both cayenne and chili peppers, these craveable, dippable and downright-delicious Spicy Chicken McNuggets are joining our classic McNugget line up, and pack plenty of spice and flavor into each bite,” wrote McDonald’s in a press release.

The spicy nuggets and sauce will only be available for a limited time and at participating restaurants.

“This is the first time we’ve introduced a new flavor of our classic Chicken McNuggets in the U.S. since they came to menus in 1983,” said Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen.

The fast-food chain says the Mighty Hot Sauce is its first new sauce since 2017 and it will be the hottest one available at its restaurants.

“For those who care to dial up the heat, we’ve crafted our new Mighty Hot Sauce, boasting a powerful blend of crushed red peppers and spicy chilis,” said McDonald’s.

Additionally, McDonald’s says it will start selling a new McFlurry made with Chips Ahoy!

“This delicious treat features vanilla soft-serve, caramel topping and Chips Ahoy! cookie pieces blended throughout,” said McDonalds.

The Chips Ahoy! McFlurry will also be available for a limited time starting Sept. 16, in snack and regular sizes.

