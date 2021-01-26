McDonald’s bringing back Spicy Chicken McNuggets beginning Feb. 1

For a limited time, McDonald’s is bringing back its Spicy McNuggets beginning Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

McDonald’s fans rejoice because the fast-food chain is bringing back its Spicy Chicken McNuggets.

The nuggets first appeared on the menu back in September but are making a return for a limited time only.

In a press release, the company said customers would get to order the aged cayenne and chili pepper nuggets and its Mighty Hot Sauce beginning Feb. 1.

McDonald’s said these are the first new type of McNugget’s since they debuted in 1983.

And if you’re a fan of free stuff, McDonald’s is giving away a 6-piece Spicy Chicken McNuggets if you order $20 or more through McDelivery with Door Dash using the code SPICY between Feb. 2 – 6.