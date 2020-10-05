Love autumn? This website is looking to pay 3 people to test out fall candles

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

If you love autumn, this may be your dream job.

Lifestyle platform Wishlisted.com says it’s looking to pay three fall fanatics to put their sense of smell to work, testing out different candle brands and scents.

The three people chosen will receive $250, a cozy blanket, an assortment of candles based on their preferences, and a $50 Starbucks gift card for all the pumpkin spice lattes they want.

The website says you’re the perfect fit if you love candles, are obsessed with fall, have strong opinions, can receive deliveries of multiple packages, are over 18 years old and are a U.S. resident.

“At Wishlisted, our goal is to provide people with the best resources to help them make the most of this fall season,” said Dayne Ford, Founder and CEO of Wishlisted.com. “And since this year will be a bit different from years past, given the effects of COVID-19, we want to give people the joyful feeling of fall from the comfort of their own homes. This contest allows three lucky winners to earn money simply by smelling candles – they will tell us what they think is best and we will turn that into content that all of our readers can enjoy.”

If you’re interested in this unique job, you can apply here by submitting your information and explaining why you’re the perfect person to take on the task.

