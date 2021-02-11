Hooters offering free wings to shred pic of your ex on Valentine’s Day

This Valentine’s Day, Hooters is bringing back its Shred Your Ex event.

All you have to do is bring a picture of your ex to a participating Hooters, let them destroy the photo, and you’ll receive 10 free boneless wings in return when you purchase an order of 10 wings.

The company says you can also participate in the event online.

All you’ll need to do is answer a couple of questions about the relationship, and based on your answers, it will recommend a way for you to destroy the picture virtually.

Once you destroy it, you’ll receive a digital coupon.

The promotion is only valid for dine-in only on Sunday.

Last year, Hooters said they destroyed 49,000 pictures.