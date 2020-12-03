Want to be Santa? Post Office’s Operation Santa is looking for helpers

FILE – Santa Claus waves during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 28, 2019, in New York. Macy’s said Santa Claus won’t be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago. However, Macy’s said the jolly old man will still appear at the end of the televised Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

As the USPS is collecting letters from children across the United States, someone will need to respond to all of those children.

Starting Friday, the USPS will begin Operation Santa, which will allow adults to respond to letters written by children. According to the USPS, potential adopters can read the letters and pick one, or more, that they’d like to fulfill. USPS says for security reasons, potential adopters must be vetted by going through a short registration and ID verification process before they are allowed to adopt any letter.

The USPS says that the program is intended to help millions of less fortunate children. The program is for every person of every belief, or non-belief, USPS says.

This is the first time Operation Santa has gone nationwide because of the pandemic.

USPS says children who want to be a possible recipient of holiday gifts can write a letter, put it in a stamped envelope with a return address, and send it to Santa’s official workshop address. Letters will be accepted Nov. 16 – Dec. 15.

The address is:

Santa Claus

123 Elf Road

North Pole, 88888

Those who want to respond to a child’s letter can do so by going to the Operation Santa website here.

