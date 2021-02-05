Humane society’s Valentine’s promotion: Cats will take a ‘No. 2’ on your former No. 1’s name for $10

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Lexington Humane Society is offering a promotion that will get you the “retripootion” you may need after a recent breakup.

For a $10 donation, the Lexington Humane Society will write your ex’s name on one of their litter boxes, and their cats will literally poop on them.

“Our adoptable kitties have your back and will dump all over your ex,” the Lexington Humane Society said in a Facebook post. “Cats can be spiteful creatures, and trust us, they are more than happy to take a #2 on your former #1.”

If you want to take part in the Dumps for the Dumped promotion, donate the $10 to the Lexington Humane Society’s Facebook post. Either leave a comment or send them a private message with the name you would like written.

The promotion will end on Feb. 12 at 1:00 p.m. but the litter boxes won’t be removed until Feb. 15.

This story was originally published by Jordan Mickle on WLEX in Lexington, Kentucky.