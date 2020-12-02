US Capitol Christmas tree lit without spectators

Uncategorized

by: Justin Boggs

Posted: / Updated:
  • US Capitol Christmas tree to be lit without spectators
  • US Capitol Christmas tree to be lit without spectators

A 55-foot Christmas tree originating from Colorado’s Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests was lit on Wednesday night in front of the US Capitol.

The annual ceremony, which typically draws thousands of spectators, was held without a crowd due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the event was live streamed, and still contained some pomp and circumstance as congressional leaders joined in the annual ceremony.

The tree was officially cut on November 5 before making the cross-country trek to Washington, DC.

While tonight’s ceremony was held without spectators, those who are in the DC area can view the tree nightly. The tree will be illuminated every evening from nightfall until 11 p.m. through January 1.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

'Superman & Lois' star Jordan Elsass on playing the son of a superhero on hit CW series

Actress Candice Patton reveals what to expect on this season of 'The Flash'

Celebrating National Meatball Day with an Italian-style recipe

Meet the 'Ghost Brothers' from 'Fright Club' series on discovery+

LIRR adds more service as new schedule causes social distancing concerns

Move past what's weighing you down on National Get Over It Day

New NYC Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter talks segregated schools, reopening and more

Dr. Shereef Elnahal explains new CDC guidelines

Enjoy a spring-like stretch of days ahead