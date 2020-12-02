US Capitol Christmas tree lit without spectators

A 55-foot Christmas tree originating from Colorado’s Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests was lit on Wednesday night in front of the US Capitol.

The annual ceremony, which typically draws thousands of spectators, was held without a crowd due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the event was live streamed, and still contained some pomp and circumstance as congressional leaders joined in the annual ceremony.

The tree was officially cut on November 5 before making the cross-country trek to Washington, DC.

While tonight’s ceremony was held without spectators, those who are in the DC area can view the tree nightly. The tree will be illuminated every evening from nightfall until 11 p.m. through January 1.