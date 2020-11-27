Safety group says these are the 10 worst toys of the 2020 holiday season

Uncategorized

by: WXYZ Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Toy Store

Richard Barry stocks some shelves at their new store at a mall in Paramus, N.J., Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Ahead of Black Friday shopping, the World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc. (WATCH) released nominees for the 10 worst toys of 2020.

The list features several toys that they say have hazards that put children at risk of injury.

“Although intended for fun and entertainment, many toys contain hidden hazards unnecessarily putting children at risk of injury or death,” the group said in a press release.

WATCH’s 10 worst toys of 2020 are listed below.

Calico Critters Nursery Friends

toy

Missile launcher

toy

Marvel Avengers Vibranium Power FX Claw

toy

Gloria Owl

toy

WWE Jumbo Superstar Fists

toy

Scientific Explorer Sci-Fi Slime

toy

The Original Boomerang Interactive Stunt UFO

toy

Boom City Racers Starter Pack

toy

My Sweet Love Lots to Love Babies Minis

toy

Star Wars Mandalorian Darksaber

toy

This story was originally published by WXYZ in Detroit.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

All Up in Your Business: Meet the woman behind Buy Better Foods

Discovering your dharma and hidden talents

Actresses Maahra Hill, Jill Marie Jones talk new series 'Delilah'

Cuomo harassment allegations: Attorney explains what to do during unwanted advances

How the Pandemic may have affected your credit score

Community calls for change in NYPD's 75th precinct

Councilmember Mark Levine talks vaccine distribution disparity

Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrives in NYC as some sites become 24/7

UPS Healthcare talks Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution