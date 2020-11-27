Safety group says these are the 10 worst toys of the 2020 holiday season

Ahead of Black Friday shopping, the World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc. (WATCH) released nominees for the 10 worst toys of 2020.
The list features several toys that they say have hazards that put children at risk of injury.
“Although intended for fun and entertainment, many toys contain hidden hazards unnecessarily putting children at risk of injury or death,” the group said in a press release.
WATCH’s 10 worst toys of 2020 are listed below.
Calico Critters Nursery Friends
Missile launcher
Marvel Avengers Vibranium Power FX Claw
Gloria Owl
WWE Jumbo Superstar Fists
Scientific Explorer Sci-Fi Slime
The Original Boomerang Interactive Stunt UFO
Boom City Racers Starter Pack
My Sweet Love Lots to Love Babies Minis
Star Wars Mandalorian Darksaber
