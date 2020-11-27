Safety group says these are the 10 worst toys of the 2020 holiday season

Richard Barry stocks some shelves at their new store at a mall in Paramus, N.J., Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Ahead of Black Friday shopping, the World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc. (WATCH) released nominees for the 10 worst toys of 2020.

The list features several toys that they say have hazards that put children at risk of injury.

“Although intended for fun and entertainment, many toys contain hidden hazards unnecessarily putting children at risk of injury or death,” the group said in a press release.

WATCH’s 10 worst toys of 2020 are listed below.

Calico Critters Nursery Friends

Missile launcher

Marvel Avengers Vibranium Power FX Claw

Gloria Owl

WWE Jumbo Superstar Fists

Scientific Explorer Sci-Fi Slime

The Original Boomerang Interactive Stunt UFO

Boom City Racers Starter Pack

My Sweet Love Lots to Love Babies Minis

Star Wars Mandalorian Darksaber

This story was originally published by WXYZ in Detroit.