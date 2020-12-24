Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share glimpse of California home in Christmas card

Britain’s Harry and Meghan the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 9, 2020. The annual service, organised by the Royal Commonwealth Society, is the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the United Kingdom. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are giving people a glimpse of their new California life in their 2020 Christmas card. The card was shared on social media by Mayhew, Markle is a royal patron of the animal welfare non-profit since 2019.

“We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community,” Mayhew posted on Twitter along with the image of Prince Harry, Markle and their 19-month-old son, Archie.

The Christmas card photo is an artist illustration of a photograph showing the family in the backyard of their California home. The photo was reportedly taken by Markle’s mother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left Britain earlier this year and moved to Southern California.

The small Christmas tree in the photo will live on past the holidays.

“The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays,” a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told People magazine .

In a statement shared on the Mayhew website , the Duke and Duchess of Sussex say they gave to multiple organizations this year.

“This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind. From a local California organisation that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our U.K. patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honoured their work on behalf of all of us,” reads the statement attributed to the couple on Mayhew’s website .

The couple stepped down from their roles as senior working royals at the beginning of the year.

