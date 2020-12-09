Ohio home decorated as Griswold house from ‘Christmas Vacation’ lights up for 2020 holiday season

WADSWORTH, Ohio — For years Rachel and Greg Osterland have decorated their Wadsworthto look just like a famous one— the Griswold’s house from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

The home has become a must-see for families across Northeast Ohio during the holiday season.

On Friday, the family held the official lighting of the home. Typically, the family hosts a crowd of spectators but this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was virtual.

The Osterlands lit their home just before 7 p.m. Watch video from the event in the player below:

This story was originally published by Camryn Justice on WEWS in Cleveland.

