Lowe’s and NFL players team up to provide Christmas trees for families, organizations

Lowe’s, in partnership with a group of NFL players, says it is contributing $1 million in Christmas trees to needy families and facilities in “need of extra cheer” this holiday season.

All told, Lowe’s will deliver 13,000 pre-lit trees to homes and organizations throughout the country. Among the facilities to receive the donated trees will be childcare centers, youth centers, first responder stations and nonprofit housing organizations.

Top NFL players including Dak Prescott, Jared Goff, Adam Thielen and Andy Dalton are joining the project. Prescott is joining six Dallas-area organizations to provide 100 trees for organizations in the Dallas area.

“This has been a tough year for so many people who deserve nothing but joy and festivity this holiday season. I was so touched by what Lowe’s is doing to make the holidays a little brighter for these special families and organizations, and just knew I had to get involved,” said Dak Prescott, quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, in a statement. “Giving back is what the holidays are all about, and it’s an honor to be a part of these tree deliveries alongside so many other incredible NFL players and organizations.”

