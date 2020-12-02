Louisiana town transforms its tallest building into giant Christmas countdown calendar

by: KATC Staff

Louisiana town transforms its tallest building into giant Christmas countdown calendar

You may have a Christmas countdown calendar in your home, but the calendar in downtown Crowley, Louisiana, is probably a bit bigger than yours.

The First National Bank of Louisiana in Crowley has transformed itself into a giant Christmas Countdown Calendar.

Built in 1920, the 85-foot tall building is the tallest in Crowley and the city’s only high rise building.

Residents of the city can check the windows each day to watch the Christmas countdown. The building’s countdown began on Dec. 1.

This story was originally published by KATC in Lafayette, Louisiana.

