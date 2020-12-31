Keep your pets safe and secure during New Year’s Eve fireworks

New Year’s Eve 2020 will be different than normal, but there will still be fireworks set off, both by municipalities and likely in neighborhoods, and that could mean hundreds of pets in shelters after running off.

Pets hear things at a much higher decibel than humans.

“They don’t know what that noise is,” said Jose Santiago with the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control in Arizona. “They don’t know what that explosion is.”

If the pet will be home alone for part of the evening, make sure they are secure inside or outside on a leash.

“If you’re home, keep them in a room with you,” Santiago said. “Your presence calms them down considerably.”

Santiago recommends keeping pets inside, maybe in a room without windows or drapes drawn.

He also suggested turning on the TV or music to provide light noise.

If a pet has a microchip, make sure address and contact information is up-to-date.

