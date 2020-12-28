Holiday retail sales up 3% this year, furniture in high-demand

Holiday Sales-Mastercard

FILE – In this Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 file photo, shoppers pass an Indigo Friday 40% Off sign on Chicago’s famed Magnificent Mile shopping district. Holiday retail sales rose 3% between October and December, as spending on home furnishings and home improvement items offset a drop in sales of clothing and at department stores, according to figures released Thursday, Dec. 26 by Mastercard SpendingPulse. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

The pandemic has not deterred people from spending money during the holidays this year.

According to Mastercard SpendingPluse, holiday retail sales were about 3% higher in 2020 than they were a year ago.

“American consumers turned the holiday season on its head, redefining ‘home for the holidays’ in a uniquely 2020 way. They shopped from home for the home, leading to record e-commerce growth,” said Steve Sadove, senior advisor for Mastercard and former CEO and Chairman of Saks Incorporated said in a press release. “And, consumers shopped earlier than ever before. Across our expanded 75-day holiday shopping season, sales were up 3.0%, a testament to the holiday season and strength of retailers and consumers alike.”

Mastercard said that between Oct. 11 and Dec. 24, online spending was up 49%, with sales on furniture and home improvement items also seeing an increase.

Online furniture sales grew 31% compared to last year, and home improvement items were up 79%, Mastercard said.

Sales for department stores and clothing brands were down this year, with apparel declining 19% and overall sales at department stores fell 10%.

