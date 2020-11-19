Getting on a plane for Thanksgiving travel? What you can, and can’t, bring onboard

In this photo taken May 18, 2020, TSA officers wear masks as they work at a security check point at Seattle Tacoma International Airport, in SeaTac, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

If you are planning on getting on a plane for Thanksgiving travel, the TSA has reminders about what you can and cannot bring onboard.

A mask is a must; several airlines require a face covering from ticket check-in, to the gate and onboard the plane.

A few must nots include cooking spray, cooking fuel, lighter fluid, butane, propane, lighters, alcohol over 140 proof, British Christmas crackers, party poppers and other firecrackers or fireworks.

What about those delicious Thanksgiving foods and treats? It depends.

“If it’s a solid item, then it can go through a checkpoint. However, if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, and it’s larger than 3.4 ounces, then it should go in a checked bag,” the TSA recommends as general guidance.

Things that can be carried on the plane, and brought through TSA screening, include baked goods (homemade or store bought), meat (cooked or uncooked), casseroles, vegetables, candy and spices.

Foods that should be packed safely in your checked bag include cranberry sauce, gravy (homemade or in a can/jar), wine or champagne, and jams or jellies.

If you have questions about specific items, the TSA has a website to check, called “what can I bring.”