First lady Melania Trump unveils 2020 White House Christmas decorations

First lady Melania Trump unveiled the 2020 White House Christmas decorations on Monday morning.

The display, which Trump named “America the Beautiful,” pays tribute to “the majesty of our great Nation.”

Photos showed the White House residence decorated with several ornately decorated Christmas trees and other winter themes.

In a tweet, the first lady said that volunteers “from all across America” decorated the White House over the weekend.

“Thank you for your time, enthusiasm & devotion to make sure the spirit of peace & joy fill the historic rooms & halls of the People’s House!” Trump said.

The frst lady has led efforts to decorate the White House for the holidays since President Donald Trump assumed office in 2017. Her 2020 display will mark her last following Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

The 2020 display was also her first since recordings leaked in October of her dismissing her work in decorating the White House.

“I’m working … my a** off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f*** about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?” the first lady said in recordings leaked to CNN.

See the first lady’s 2020 White House Christmas display in the video below.

During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share “America the Beautiful” and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home. #WHChristmas pic.twitter.com/fdZmB3rdXL — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 30, 2020