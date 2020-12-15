Delivery driver takes time to salute home of Air National Guard member in Michigan, video shows

Uncategorized

by: WXYZ Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Delivery.png

A typical delivery turned into a personal moment for one Michigan military family and an Amazon delivery driver.

Amanda LeCureaux of New Baltimore, Michigan says she received a notification on her phone from her smart doorbell about an incoming delivery on Dec. 12 and turned on the camera to see what was coming.

“I started to play it…and it showed him saluting, and I was like, ‘oh my gosh,’” LeCureaux said.

The delivery driver dropped off a package, stepped back from the porch and saluted the house before leaving.

The reason for the salute? LeCureaux’s husband serves in the Air National Guard and the family has an Air Force sign on the porch.

“He was very honored they would do something like that,” LeCureaux said of her husband, who has served in the Air National Guard for more than 13 years.

After witnessing the kind gesture, LeCureaux said she tried to catch the delivery driver, but he was already gone.

“My husband and I thought with all the negative stuff going on in the world…that was really sweet,” she said.

This story was originally published by WXYZ in Detroit.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

New app 'Astoria Eats' is a cost-effective alternative to pricey delivery companies

Councilman Keith Powers talks accidental inmate releases, prisoner call recordings, anti-Asian attacks

NYC indoor fitness classes reopen at 33% capacity Monday

NYC high schools reopen Monday for in-person learning

Rise in attacks against Asian Americans continue across NYC

Plenty of sun and mild temperatures kick off the workweek

Sunny skies, temps in the 60s through first part of workweek

Biden aims to prevent border crossings from swamping agenda

Beautiful spring weather sticks around for a few days