Charlie Brown and the Peanuts are returning to broadcast TV for the holiday season

In this promotional image provided by ABC TV, Charlie Brown and Linus appear in a scene from "A Charlie Brown Christmas, which ABC will air Dec. 6 and Dec. 16 to commemorate the classic animated cartoon's 40th anniversary. The animated special was created by late cartoonist Charles M. Schulz in 1965.

Earlier this year, most Americans missed out on an autumn tradition when “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” failed to air on broadcast television for the first time in several decades.

Luckily, the Peanuts gang will be back on television for the Holiday season.

On Wednesday, Apple TV Plus announced a partnership with PBS to allow the channel to show “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” over the air later this year.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will air this Sunday, Nov. 22, on PBS and PBS KIDS at 7:30 p.m. local time (6:30 p.m. CT). “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will air on PBS and PBS Kids on Dec. 13 at the same time.

The specials will also be free to stream for anyone on Apple TV Plus ad-free for select days. “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will be available for streaming between Nov. 25 and Nov. 27, while “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be available between Dec. 11 and Dec. 13.