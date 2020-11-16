Which stores will be open on Thanksgiving?

In this Sept. 19, 2017 photo, a bear is part of Bass Pro Shops’ wildlife display at a store in Council Bluffs, Iowa. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

It’s clear that the 2020 holiday season will be unlike any in recent memory — and that includes the shopping season.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to threaten the health of shoppers and store employees alike, many retailers have announced that they will not open their stores on Thanksgiving Day this year.

Below is a list of other stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving 2020:

CLOSED ON THANKSGIVING

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports

Banana Republic

Best Buy

Build-a-Bear Workshop

Costco

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Gap

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

Kohl’s

Macy’s

Old Navy

Sam’s Club/Walmart

Target

Value City Furniture

Williams-Sonoma

However, there are still a few retailers that will keep their doors open on Thanksgiving, ahead of the traditional Black Friday rush.

See below for a list of retailer plan to open on Thanksgiving Day.

OPEN ON THANKSGIVING

Bass Pro Shops

Open at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving with normal closing hours.

Big Lots

Stores open on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will reopen on Black Friday at 6 a.m.

Cabela’s

Open at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving with normal closing hours.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly identified several stores as open on Thanksgiving, including Kmart, Sears, Value City Furniture and Victoria’s Secret. This list has been corrected and updated.