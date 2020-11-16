Which stores will be open on Thanksgiving?

In this Sept. 19, 2017 photo, a bear is part of Bass Pro Shops’ wildlife display at a store in Council Bluffs, Iowa. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

It’s clear that the 2020 holiday season will be unlike any in recent memory — and that includes the shopping season.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to threaten the health of shoppers and store employees alike, many retailers have announced that they will not open their stores on Thanksgiving Day this year.

Below is a list of other stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving 2020:

CLOSED ON THANKSGIVING
Abt Electronics
Academy Sports
Banana Republic
Best Buy
Build-a-Bear Workshop
Costco
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Gap
Hobby Lobby
Home Depot
Kohl’s
Macy’s
Old Navy
Sam’s Club/Walmart
Target
Value City Furniture
Williams-Sonoma

However, there are still a few retailers that will keep their doors open on Thanksgiving, ahead of the traditional Black Friday rush.

See below for a list of retailer plan to open on Thanksgiving Day.

OPEN ON THANKSGIVING
Bass Pro Shops
Open at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving with normal closing hours.
Big Lots
Stores open on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will reopen on Black Friday at 6 a.m.
Cabela’s
Open at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving with normal closing hours.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly identified several stores as open on Thanksgiving, including Kmart, Sears, Value City Furniture and Victoria’s Secret. This list has been corrected and updated.

