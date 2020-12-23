A season of fear, not cheer, as virus changes Christmas

FILE – In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, Santa, portrayed by Dan Kemmis, laughs as he talks to Kristin Laidre as she walks her dog, Scooby, a Bassett Hound mix, as he sits inside a protective bubble in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood. All most people wanted for Christmas after this year of pandemic was some cheer and togetherness. Instead many are heading into a season of isolation, grieving lost loved ones, experiencing uncertainty about their jobs or confronting the fear of a potentially more contagious variant of the coronavirus.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

All most people wanted for Christmas after this year of pandemic uncertainty, and sadness was some cheer and togetherness.

Instead, many are heading into a season of isolation, grieving lost loved ones, worried about their jobs, or confronting the fear of a potentially more contagious variant of the coronavirus.

Residents of London can’t see people outside their households.

Peruvians won’t be allowed to drive their cars over Christmas and New Year to discourage visits.

South Africans won’t be able to go to the beach over Christmas.

According to the Associated Press, when it comes to eating on Christmas, officials in France recommend eating with no more than six people. In Chile, it’s 15, and in Brazil, it’s as many as you want.

The patchwork of restrictions imposed by local and national governments across the world varies widely — but few holiday seasons will look normal this year.

Although there aren’t travel restrictions in the U.S., the CDC has urged people not to travel. AAA projects that as many as 84.5 million Americans might travel during the week of Christmas up to Jan. 3.

With Christmas just days away, some states require visitors to quarantine or test negative before visiting their states.

Suppose you travel to Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, D.C., Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, or Rhode Island. In that case, you have the option of presenting a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before entering the state or quarantine.

If visiting California, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Dakota, Vermont, Washington, or Wisconsin, you are requested or required to self-quarantine for up to 14 days upon arriving.

The CDC recommends celebrating virtually or with your household members, which is considered the lowest risk of spreading COVID-19.