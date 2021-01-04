Report names the best and worst diets for 2021

U.S. News and World Report released its ranking of 39 popular diets on Monday, with the Mediterranean Diet coming in ranked as the No. 1 overall diet for 2021 for another year.

The list had four new additions this year: Noom Diet, the AIP Diet, GAPS Diet and Modified Keto Diet.

The Mediterranean Diet is followed by the DASH Diet and the Flexitarian Diet as top overall diets.

The Dukan Diet, followed by the Keto Diet and Gaps Diet, were named as the worst overall diets for 2021. US News says that the Dukan Diet is too restrictive and that there’s no evidence it works.

The Mediterranean Diet ranks No. 1 for Easiest Diet to Follow and Plant-Based Diet. The Mediterranean Diet tied for No. 1 for Best Diabetes Diet, Best Heart-Healthy Diet, Best Diet for Healthy Eating.

“It’s generally accepted that the folks in countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea live longer and suffer less than most Americans from cancer and cardiovascular ailments,” said US News and World Report’s synopsis of the diet. “The not-so-surprising secret is an active lifestyle, weight control, and a diet low in red meat, sugar and saturated fat and high in produce, nuts and other healthful foods. The Mediterranean Diet may offer a host of health benefits, including weight loss, heart and brain health, cancer prevention, and diabetes prevention and control. By following the Mediterranean Diet, you could also keep that weight off while avoiding chronic disease.”

The Weight Watchers Diet ranked as the No. 1 commercial diet and tied for No. 1 with the Flexitarian Diet for best-weight loss diets.

The DASH Diet, which tied to be the No. 2 overall diet, was tied for No. 1 for Healthy Eating and Best Heart-Healthy Eating Diet.

“As people stay home more and move their bodies less – and grapple with the ‘quarantine 15’ – it’s important to maintain a healthy diet and stay active,” said Angela Haupt, managing editor of health at U.S. News. “What that looks like will be different for each person. The 2021 Best Diets rankings arm consumers with up-to-date information and data to help choose the right diet based on their unique health needs or weight goals.”

US News and World Report used a 24-person panel to analyze the 39 diets under consideration.

To read the full report, click here.

