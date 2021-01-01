People may be more susceptible to weight loss ads this new year, expert says

Heading into the new year, there’s always a spike in ads for diets or weight loss products. A nutrition expert tells us people may be more susceptible to them this year.

“Many people did gain weight during the stay-at-home orders, and just the change in their life, the increase in stress and are very aware of it,” said Debbie Petitpain, spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Petitpain urges caution on anything promoting rapid weight loss. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

“You’re not really looking to go on a diet. If you go on a diet, that means one day you have to come off it and we all know what happens when that happens. What you’re really looking to do is create that lifestyle shift,” said Petitpain.

She says small changes are more likely to stick long-term and would be easier to manage on top of the stress of 2020.

Think things like making sure you eat enough fruit and veggies or cutting at least one sugary drink each day.

“Most of the added sugar that we’re taking in comes from beverages. So, even a simple swap, of say going from one sugary drink like a soda or a sports drink a day to water can end up saving you about 2,000 teaspoons of sugar one year later,” said Petitpain.

Petitpain says people should remember your overall health isn’t just about weight. Other things like getting enough sleep and limiting alcohol will also help you feel your best.

