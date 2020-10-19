Halloween lovers can relate to this toddler’s obsession with a decorative skeleton

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah – An unlikely pair is warming hearts across the internet.

A 2-year-old boy in the Salt Lake City area has forged an adorable connection with a decorative skeleton he found in his family’s basement last month.

Abby Brady told “Good Morning America” that her son, Theo, hasn’t left the skeleton’s side since. She says it started with him refusing to get in the car without his bony friend.

Eventually, Brady says the family embraced Theo’s attachment to the 5-foot-tall skeleton, who they call Benny.

Brady has even documented her son’s outings with Benny on social media, posting photos and videos from their adventures.

Together, the duo has gone to the beach, shared tea at a picnic, browsed produce at the grocery store and started their day together with some cereal.

Brady admits the bond is a little creepy, but if Theo likes it, that’s all that matters.

The family is even embracing the oddity of it all and plans to dress up as “Nightmare Before Christmas” characters this Halloween, GMA reports. And it’s safe to say, Benny will tag along for the festivities.