Group of hospital workers wins $6 million after playing lottery together for a year

NEW WESTMINSTER, Canada – A group of hospital workers in Canada hit the lottery after playing together for about a year.

The British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) says Heewon (Theresa) Choi, Melanie Nolan and their two co-workers won $6 million on Halloween.

BCLC says the winners work together at Royal Columbia Hospital in New Westminster and they often use birth dates and anniversaries to select their numbers.

Choi purchased the ticket at a Shoppers Drug Mart and was at work when she scanned the ticket and learned they’d won big, according to BCLC.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Choi. “I immediately showed it to (Nolan) who sits right next to me.”

At first, Nolan says she thought it was $6,000. And when they told the other two workers, they thought it was a joke.

BCLC says the group plans on celebrating its windfall over a nice meal together and Nolan plans to donate some of her winnings to the Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation, as well as possibly pursuing school.

“I’ve always dreamed about being a millionaire, I feel like I’m in a dream,” Choi said.

