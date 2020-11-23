Google Trends reveal each state’s favorite Thanksgiving side dish

by: Kyle Hicks

Google Trends reveal each state's favorite Thanksgiving side dish

Most popular Thanksgiving sides, as determined by Zippia

If you thought the election was a divisive subject, buckle up. It seems Americans are torn when it comes to Thanksgiving sides as well.

Using Google Trends, career website Zippia says it determined each state’s favorite holiday side dish. Some are predictable, while others are a little surprising.

The results show most Americans are reaching for the carbs, with mash potatoes being the favorite in 10 states and mac n’ cheese being favored in seven.

Only three states – Kansas, Iowa and Maine – are reaching for the veggies. They prefer cream corn, corn and side salads, respectively.

The results also brought up the age-old debate: Is it stuffing or dressing? Folks in the northeast seem to call it stuffing, but southern states like Alabama and Louisiana prefer dressing.

Zippia says it examined 20 Thanksgiving classics and used Google Trends to determine what side is searched a disproportionately, high amount.

“For example, while Maine eats all the Thanksgiving classics the rest of the country does, the search interest in side salad is excessively higher than the remaining states, making side salads more popular in Maine than anywhere else,” wrote Zippia.

Some may be confused as to why Zippia included gravy as a side. Well, the website says it’s not a main dish and not consumed as a beverage, so their “hands were tied.”

