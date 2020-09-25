Giant rat wins animal hero award for sniffing out landmines in Cambodia

National News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Giant rat wins animal hero award for sniffing out landmines in Cambodia

In this undated photo issued by the PDSA, People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals, Cambodian landmine detection rat, Magawa is photographed wearing his PDSA Gold Medal, the animal equivalent of the George Cross, in Siem, Cambodia. A British animal charity has on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, for the first time awarded its top civilian honor to a rat, recognizing the rodent for his “lifesaving bravery and devotion” in searching out unexploded landmines in Cambodia. (PDSA via AP)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LONDON (AP) — A rat has for the first time won a British charity’s top civilian award for animal bravery, receiving the honor for searching out unexploded landmines in Cambodia.

Magawa the giant African pouched rat was awarded the PDSA’s Gold Medal for his “lifesaving bravery and devotion” after discovering 39 landmines and 28 items of unexploded ordinance in the past seven years.

Before Magawa, all the medal recipients were dogs.

The PDSA award is considered the animal equivalent of the U.K.’s George Cross, a decoration for heroism.

PDSA also awards the Dickin Medal for military service.

The medal has been awarded to 34 dogs, 32 pigeons, four horses and one cat since it was created in 1943.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Georgia voting law: Rev. Al Sharpton breaks down boycott by opposition

Jackson Heights fire: 240 homeless, 21 hurt after flames tear through apartment building

Wednesday morning clouds give way to sun, warmth

NY Senate approves $212 billion state budget

Vaccine push continues nationwide

Neighbors push to stop LGA AirTrain

Tragic 911 call: Man kills 3, himself on daughter's birthday in Brooklyn

Budget deal reached in Albany

More than a dozen people injured in Queens fire