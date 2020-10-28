Funny video shows moment wife told husband she’s expecting at Nordstrom Rack

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

We’re living in stressful times, so we could all use a laugh. One couple from Kansas City is helping by sharing a funny moment that’s sure to put a smile on your face.

Sasha Marcotte recently shared a video of the moment she told her husband, Jordan, that she’s pregnant with their first child.

In the video, the couple is shopping at a Nordstrom Rack when Sasha walks over with baby shoes and asks if they can get them. When Jordan asks why, Sasha tells him about her pregnancy.

Judging by his reaction, he didn’t see the announcement coming, at least not while shopping at the department store.

“You wanted to tell me at Nordstrom Rack?” said Jordan.

The video then cuts to him holding Sasha’s pregnancy test with a surprised look on his face.

“Alright! Yeah… this is not the place to tell me this crap,” he said while laughing.

Sasha told Good Morning America that she took the test while Jordan was asleep on their vacation to California. She says she wanted to find the perfect time to tell her husband, but then passed the tiny shoes and couldn’t keep the secret any longer.

The Marcottes shared the video online and it’s racked up thousands of views.

The couple told GMA that their baby is due in April.

