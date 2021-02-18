Dunkin’ to launch three new cold brews topped with sweet cold foam

Dunkin’ announced they are going bold on cold with the launch of its Sweet Cold Foam for Cold Brew.

Dunkin’ is launching three new drinks that are topped with a sweet new treat.

The coffee and donut company announced that its cold brews will now be completed with sweet cold foam.

The three new drinks are Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam, Chocolate Stout Flavored Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam, and Charli Cold Foam in collaboration with TikTok star Charli D’Amelio.

The Charli Cold Foam features a cold brew with three caramel pumps that are then topped with Sweet Cold Foam and cinnamon sugar.

Chocolate Stout combines chocolate with “malty molasses flavor,” the company said in a press release.

The drinks will be made available for purchase beginning Feb. 24.

The company added that between Feb. 24 and March 23, customers can order any medium-sized Cold Brew drink for $3.