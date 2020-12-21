Customer leaves $5,600 tip for employees at Ohio restaurant

Lifestyle

by: WEWS Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generous tip.jpg

A customer at a Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar in Toledo surprised employees with a $5,600 tip.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A customer at a Toledo, Ohio, restaurant surprised employees with a $5,600 tip earlier this month.

A patron at Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar left the generous tip on a bill totaling 1 cent.

The tip was given to all employees, whether they were working on not, which meant each of the restaurant’s 28 employees received a $200 tip.

“The words ‘Thank You’ seem inadequate for this gift… but Thank You Billy, for your generous spirit and for making a difference in the lives of people I care a lot about this holiday season,” Chef Moussa Salloukh wrote on Facebook.

The restaurant said the big tip came at a time when employees are struggling to make ends meet.

“With Covid restrictions and guidelines, that was not going to happen for them this year. So this heartfelt generosity was deeply needed and very appreciated.” Salloukh said.

This story was originally published by Kaylyn Hlavaty at WEWS.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Tracking severe weather and a thunderstorm watch at the Jersey Shore

There could be a spring Sunday washout

Dominion Voting sues Fox News for $1.6B over 2020 election claims

State rep arrested as GA governor signs voting law

Forecast: Mr. G's pick of the weekend

Understanding COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Former NFL player Spencer Paysinger talks 'All American Stories' special

Watch with Dan: Viewers discuss March documentary picks

Getting crafty with Passover foods