Customer leaves $5,600 tip for employees at Ohio restaurant

TOLEDO, Ohio — A customer at a Toledo, Ohio, restaurant surprised employees with a $5,600 tip earlier this month.

A patron at Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar left the generous tip on a bill totaling 1 cent.

The tip was given to all employees, whether they were working on not, which meant each of the restaurant’s 28 employees received a $200 tip.

“The words ‘Thank You’ seem inadequate for this gift… but Thank You Billy, for your generous spirit and for making a difference in the lives of people I care a lot about this holiday season,” Chef Moussa Salloukh wrote on Facebook.

The restaurant said the big tip came at a time when employees are struggling to make ends meet.

“With Covid restrictions and guidelines, that was not going to happen for them this year. So this heartfelt generosity was deeply needed and very appreciated.” Salloukh said.

This story was originally published by Kaylyn Hlavaty at WEWS.