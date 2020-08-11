Cow becomes well known for her hugs and kisses after being rescued from dairy farm

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A rescued cow is being noticed by many for her loving hugs and kisses. Her name is Jenna — and she lives in Williamsburg at the Life With Pigs Animal Farm Sanctuary.

Every morning, she will approach the sanctuary’s founder, Ryan Phillips, for hugs and kisses.

She was rescued after her previous owners almost put her down because she could not produce milk.

Now, she hangs out with Phillips and her family of other farm animals. He described Jenna as a “1,000-pound puppy.”

“She chases us around the yard, which is a little intimidating now that she’s 1,000 pounds,” Phillips said. “When she was 100 pounds, chasing wasn’t so scary, but now she has the horns and the intensity of a 1,000-pound puppy and we love hanging out with her.”

The sanctuary does accept volunteers to help out — but Phillips is reminding everyone that the work involved is labor-intensive.

This story was originally published by Julio Avila at WTKR.