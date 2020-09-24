Couple dresses up in original wedding attire for 60th anniversary photo shoot

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

KEARNEY, Neb. – A couple in Nebraska returned to their roots while celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

During a photo shoot to mark the momentous occasion, Lucille and Marvin Stone both posed in the same attire that they got married in back in 1960.

Lucille slipped into her white wedding dress that she made by hand and Marvin donned his black suit with a bow tie.

Photographer Katie Autry snapped the beautiful photos of the Stones. She then posted the pictures on her Facebook page and they’ve shared nearly 3,000 times.

Autry told Good Morning America that the Stones met each other while teaching at the same school, with Lucille teaching home economics and Marvin teaching math and English.

In her Facebook post, Autry wrote that she asked the couple what their secrets are for a lasting marriage. She says they had the following advice: work hard, be kind to one another, think before you speak, rely on each other’s strengths to overcome your weaknesses, and stay strong in your faith.

The photographer says this may have been one of her favorite sessions to date.

“What an amazing example these two are of true love standing the test of time,” wrote Autry. “I am so glad to have met them, and honored to have captured these memories for them.”