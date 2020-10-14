Coors celebrating release of new hard seltzer by giving away 175,000 12-packs

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Molson Coors is giving away 175,000 12-packs of its new Coors Seltzer.

Coors recently got into the increasingly crowded hard seltzer market with its black cherry, mango, grapefruit and lemon lime-flavored products.

The seltzer comes in variety packs of twelve 12 oz slim cans, and standalone 16 oz and 24 oz single cans of black cherry. Each can contains 90 calories, is certified gluten free and contains 4.5% alcohol by volume.

Coors says its seltzer stands out from the rest because it was inspired by a generation that wants to do good in the world, with a mission to restore America’s rivers.

With every 12-pack, the company says it’s restoring 500 gallons of water and committing to restoring at least 1 billion gallons by the end of 2021 through its partnership with Change the Course.

As part of that commitment, Coors says it’s going to help get America’s hard seltzer craze “water neutral” by footing the bill on 175,000 12-packs to restore the 87 million gallons of hard seltzer that Americans consumed this past summer.

All drinkers need to do in order to neutralize their summer of hard seltzer consumption is to join the Coors Seltzer Volunteer Program and consumers in select states will be offered a rebate to get their first 12-pack for free.

Rebate value varies by state. It’s full price in certain states, 50% of the price in other states, and residents in the following states are ineligible: Alabama, Arkansas, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

Additionally, those who sign up for the Coors Seltzer Volunteer Social Sweepstakes can enter for the chance to win free Coors Seltzer for a year (in the form of $500), along with a $1,000 donation that will be made to one of Coors Seltzer’s river conservation partners based on the winner’s choice from an identified list.

Those participating in the sweepstakes simply post photos of themselves enjoying Coors Seltzer on Instagram or Twitter. The sweepstakes period is comprised of three entry periods with the deadlines of Oct. 31, Nov. 30 and Dec. 31. Click here for the official rules.

