Celebrate National Pizza Day with these deals and freebies

Rejoice, pizza lovers! Tuesday is National Pizza Day, and many pizza places are celebrating with deals and specials.

On the safe side, promotions may vary by location and franchise, so call ahead before heading out to make sure the coupons and deals are valid at your local restaurant.

BJ’s Restaurants & Brewhouse: BJ’s offers large pizzas for half-off for a limited time only. Order online or app by using promo code HALFOFF.

Blaze Pizza: The pizza chain is offering a large pepperoni pizza for $9.95. For $20, you can get two large one-topping pizzas.

Casey’s General Store: Celebrate National Pizza Day by ordering two large one-topping pizzas for $7.99.

Chuck E. Cheese: On Tuesday, the family entertainment restaurant offers a free medium one-topping pizza when you purchase a large one-topping for dine-in and carry-out.

Domino’s: To celebrate National Pizza Day, the pizza chain offers someone a chance to win free pizza for a year.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Now through Feb. 14, customers can order a Family Pizza Bagel Box for $5 by ordering on the chain’s app.

Little Caesars: If you order through the chain’s website or app, you’ll receive free delivery on orders of $10 or more.

Panera Bread: The restaurant is offering customers 50% off online orders on any order of flatbreads with the promo code TGIF.

Papa John’s: Now through Feb. 28, order a one-topping Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza for $12.

Pilot Flying J: On Feb. 9, anyone who downloads the convenience store chain’s app, they’ll receive a free slice of pizza with the purchase of a fountain drink.

Sbarro: If you’re a member of the company’s loyalty program Slice Society, if you purchase any beverage Tuesday, you’ll receive a coupon for a free NY XL slice.