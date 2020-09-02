Busch introduces ‘beer’ made specifically for man’s best friend

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Man’s best friend is getting his own beer, sort of.

The product is called Dog Brew by Busch. The non-alcoholic bone broth is made from bone-in pork butt, celery, mint, turmeric, and ginger.

You can pour the whole can into your dog’s water bowl or use it to soften your pooch’s food.

Busch specifies on its website that dogs should not drink regular beer and that the Dog Brew is not a meal replacement for your pups.

“Alcohol and hops are toxic for dogs. Keep the Busch to yourself. That’s why we made this special pork bone broth brew for your best bud,” wrote the company.

Busch says the Dog Brew is edible for humans, “if that’s what you’re into,” but the bone broth is made for a dog’s refined palate.

It’s not the first time a brewery has included dog “beer” on its list, but it may be the most expensive. A four-pack sells online for $10 and it ships to all states in the U.S.

Unfortunately, the brew is currently sold out, but you can sign up for a waiting list.

Busch said it will donate a dollar for every four-pack to the Best Friends Animal Society.

