Burger King giving away free money to fans to spend on its $1 menu

With Burger King bringing back its $1 menu, the burger chain is celebrating by giving away money for fans to try it out.

Currently, the company is depositing $1 into random people’s Venmo accounts to encourage people to check out the $1 Your Way Menu.

The menu will feature four items: bacon cheeseburger, chicken jr. sandwich, a value soft drink, and value fries. And they all cost $1.

did you get $1? ?? — Burger King (@BurgerKing) December 20, 2020

“We know that value is extremely important to our guests, especially now,” said Ellie Doty, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King North America in a press release. “That’s why we set out to create a menu that offers craveable products, like our Bacon Cheeseburger, that can’t be found at the same price anywhere else.”

But you’re going to have to hold onto that $1 because the promotion doesn’t begin until Dec. 28.