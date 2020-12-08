‘Anyone missing their goldfish?’: Massive goldfish discovered in South Carolina lake

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. – You’re probably familiar with goldfish – the little guys you can buy at a pet store or win at a carnival. However, they can also be found living in the wild.

That’s exactly what happened in Greenville County, South Carolina, and it made quite the impression.

Greenville Rec, which oversees park in the area, says it found a 9-pound goldfish in Oak Grove Lake while conducting a fish population survey. Officials were using a weak electrical current that runs through the water and stuns the underwater life for a few moments.

The group posted a photo of the massive fish on Facebook and jokingly said, “Anyone missing their goldfish?”

An official with Greenville County Parks, Ty Houck, told NBC News that he believes the large catch was the only goldfish swimming in the lake and he’s not sure how it got there.

Houck added that the goldfish isn’t native to the state, but it’s not considered an invasive species.

