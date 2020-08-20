After their venue was canceled, couple held wedding reception at women’s shelter

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A lot of couples have had their wedding plans interrupted by the pandemic, but instead of feeling sorry for themselves, one Cleveland couple decided to make the best of their canceled reception and give back.

“We serve women and children who are experiencing crisis and that’s especially evident now in this COVID-19 crisis,” said a representative for Laura’s Home Women’s Crisis Center in Cleveland last Saturday. “Today we’re about to celebrate a wedding.”

Tyler and Melanie planned an August wedding with a great food truck at the reception, including chicken and mac and cheese. But they ended up having to cancel the venue because of the pandemic.

Rather than just donating the food, the couple went down to the shelter — still dressed in their tux and wedding gown — to help serve the food.

“I’ve never served food in my life so I have no idea what I’m doing,” the bride said while serving up a plate.

Still, the guests at the unorthodox reception had glowing reviews for the food and wait staff.

“Everything was amazing, it was so much fun,” said one woman at the shelter.

The pandemic may have sidelined their reception, but not the couple’s generosity or joy.

“This is the perfect time, during all the stuff that’s happening, why not spread the love?” Melanie said.

“Pay it forward. Do your part. Give back where you can,” Tyler added.

While it wasn’t the reception they expected, no doubt this couple will remember it fondly for years to come.

“Because we’re donating, we wanted to see the smiles on everyone’s faces,” the bride said. “Hopefully if everyone enjoyed it, it would put a smile on our face, underneath the mask. That’s why we wanted to be here.”

This story was originally published by Dave Colabine and Ian Cross at WEWS.