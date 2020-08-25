3-year-old NY girl bakes over 1,000 cookies, delivers them to essential workers amid pandemic

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

STILLWATER, N.Y. – A little girl in New York is putting her baking skills to work to put smiles on the faces of front-line workers.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, 3-year-old Mia Villa has baked more than 1,000 cookies with her mother, Devin.

At a safe distance, Mia and her mother then deliver the baked goods to workers at hospitals, supermarkets, veterinarians, police departments, and firehouses.

Devin says she, like many others, recognized the toll the pandemic has taken on the country’s first responders and other essential workers, so she wanted to give back and turn it into a teachable moment for her daughter.

“I thought, ‘how can we turn this into a lesson in kindness and gratitude for our little Mia?’ What better way than allowing her to do something she loves (baking) and delivering them to her ‘superheroes,’ as she calls them, those that we are most grateful for,” Devin said.

The mother and daughter created “Mia’s Cookie Jar” and got to work, taking suggestions online on where they should deliver their chocolate chip cookies, which Mia has been perfecting since she was just 18 months old.

And, with every cookie drop-off, Mia includes a hand-drawn picture.

Devin says they’ve gone as far as an hour away from their home in Stillwater to deliver the special gifts.

“She loves every minute of it and always can’t wait to see where we are going next,” said Devin.

Devin says she’s very humbled by the response Mia is getting for her hard work.

“I’m glad she can spread a little kindness in today’s world,” said the mother.

