Krispy Kreme is giving voters free doughnuts on Election Day

This year, many early voters who mailed in or dropped off their ballots — and even some in-person voters — are missing out on getting their “I Voted” stickers after exercising their civic right.

Worn with pride by many who vote, millions of us will not get to show off our stickers this year. To help, Krispy Kreme is rewarding voters with not only the sought-after sticker, but also a much-deserved treat.

Simply show up at your local Krispy Kreme on Election Day and you’ll receive a sticker and a free original glazed doughnut. The offer is only good on Tuesday, Nov. 3 and while supplies last. There is no purchase necessary.

If doughnuts aren’t your thing, don’t worry — Krispy Kreme isn’t the only place offering free or discounted treats on Election Day.

If you head to Chili’s for lunch or dinner after you vote, you’ll be able to get a Presidente Margarita (or two ) for just $5 and a Margarita Party commemorative sticker while supplies last. The deal is actually happening right now, so you can grab a $5 margarita whenever you want, but Election Day is the last day for the discount.

If you have a Boston Market near you, you can also grab one of their new sliders for free on Election Day from 9 p.m. to close. The sliders are regularly priced at $3 and come in four flavors: chicken chipotle, chicken cheddar, turkey cheddar and BBQ meatloaf. There is no purchase necessary.

You’ll also find deals at several restaurants through Grubhub, which is partnering with chains like Burger King, Red Lobster, California Pizza Kitchen and P.F. Chang’s.

A couple of the deals include $3 off Burger King orders of $18 or more, and $10 off California Pizza Kitchen orders of $30 or more.

